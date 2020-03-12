2272 Summit St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available 08/10/20 Beautiful single family home located north of OSU! This Modern, Contemporary, and completely Luxurious home is designed with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, and gorgeous ceramic tiled bathrooms. Kitchen amenities include stove/oven range, microwave, refrigerator, garbage disposal, AND dishwasher!



Easy access to downtown Columbus via Summit St. And just blocks from I-71. Incredibly close to Ohio State University central campus.



Washer & Dryer provided at no extra cost! Brand new concrete pad in the rear of the home, for spacious off-street parking for 4+ vehicles.



Discount available for longer term leases.



Contact Sky for a showing!



No Pets Allowed



