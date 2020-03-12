All apartments in Columbus
2272 Summit St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

2272 Summit St

2272 Summit Street · No Longer Available
Location

2272 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/10/20 Beautiful single family home located north of OSU! This Modern, Contemporary, and completely Luxurious home is designed with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, and gorgeous ceramic tiled bathrooms. Kitchen amenities include stove/oven range, microwave, refrigerator, garbage disposal, AND dishwasher!

Easy access to downtown Columbus via Summit St. And just blocks from I-71. Incredibly close to Ohio State University central campus.

Washer & Dryer provided at no extra cost! Brand new concrete pad in the rear of the home, for spacious off-street parking for 4+ vehicles.

Discount available for longer term leases.

Contact Sky for a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2674649)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2272 Summit St have any available units?
2272 Summit St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2272 Summit St have?
Some of 2272 Summit St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2272 Summit St currently offering any rent specials?
2272 Summit St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2272 Summit St pet-friendly?
No, 2272 Summit St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2272 Summit St offer parking?
Yes, 2272 Summit St offers parking.
Does 2272 Summit St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2272 Summit St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2272 Summit St have a pool?
No, 2272 Summit St does not have a pool.
Does 2272 Summit St have accessible units?
No, 2272 Summit St does not have accessible units.
Does 2272 Summit St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2272 Summit St has units with dishwashers.

