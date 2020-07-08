Rent Calculator
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:55 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2254 Indianola Avenue
2254 Indianola Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2254 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
7-10 roommates will love this HUGE home! Live on Indianola with tons of living space, parking, outdoor deck & more!
Huge house with tons of living space perfect for groups of 7-10!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2254 Indianola Avenue have any available units?
2254 Indianola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2254 Indianola Avenue have?
Some of 2254 Indianola Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2254 Indianola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2254 Indianola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2254 Indianola Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2254 Indianola Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2254 Indianola Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2254 Indianola Avenue offers parking.
Does 2254 Indianola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2254 Indianola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2254 Indianola Avenue have a pool?
No, 2254 Indianola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2254 Indianola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2254 Indianola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2254 Indianola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2254 Indianola Avenue has units with dishwashers.
