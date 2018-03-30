2250 Velma Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet range refrigerator

New carpet & paint. We're replacing blinds & outlet covers then we're good to go. Garage & Appliances included. Close to freeways, parks, shopping and downtown etc.Please, email for questions & showings. Too many calls per day to keep track of. Thank you in advance.QUALIFICATIONS: Pets permitted at an additional $250 pet fee and $25 per month pet rent. Must be able to move in within 30 days. Must have deposit upon lease signing. Household income must equal 3 times monthly rent. Job time at least 2 years or similar field of 2 years. No evictions, landlord collections, utility collections, or 3 day notices on record. No felonies & no section 8.