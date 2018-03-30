All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 8 2020 at 9:45 AM

2250 Velma Avenue

2250 Velma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2250 Velma Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
New carpet & paint. We're replacing blinds & outlet covers then we're good to go. Garage & Appliances included. Close to freeways, parks, shopping and downtown etc.Please, email for questions & showings. Too many calls per day to keep track of. Thank you in advance.QUALIFICATIONS: Pets permitted at an additional $250 pet fee and $25 per month pet rent. Must be able to move in within 30 days. Must have deposit upon lease signing. Household income must equal 3 times monthly rent. Job time at least 2 years or similar field of 2 years. No evictions, landlord collections, utility collections, or 3 day notices on record. No felonies & no section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

