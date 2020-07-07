2250 Indianola Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2250 Indianola Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful House Near OSU Campus! - On the corner of Oakland and Indianola, just minutes from campus, this 6 BR is an outstanding location for you and your buds. The large and inviting front porch welcomes you into a large first floor area that houses the living room, kitchen, dining room (which can be a bedroom) and a beautiful open stairwell. There are hardwood floors, new ceiling fans, new appliances & ceramic tile. The back door of the kitchen leads out to the back entrance of the one car garage. Central Air Conditioning! The second floor has a full bathroom and 4 bedrooms with more hardwood floors, ceiling fans, big windows and lots of light. Come check it out before it's too late!



(RLNE1857189)