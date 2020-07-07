All apartments in Columbus
2250 Indianola Avenue
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

2250 Indianola Avenue

2250 Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2250 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2250 Indianola Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful House Near OSU Campus! - On the corner of Oakland and Indianola, just minutes from campus, this 6 BR is an outstanding location for you and your buds. The large and inviting front porch welcomes you into a large first floor area that houses the living room, kitchen, dining room (which can be a bedroom) and a beautiful open stairwell. There are hardwood floors, new ceiling fans, new appliances & ceramic tile. The back door of the kitchen leads out to the back entrance of the one car garage. Central Air Conditioning! The second floor has a full bathroom and 4 bedrooms with more hardwood floors, ceiling fans, big windows and lots of light. Come check it out before it's too late!

(RLNE1857189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 Indianola Avenue have any available units?
2250 Indianola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 Indianola Avenue have?
Some of 2250 Indianola Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 Indianola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2250 Indianola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 Indianola Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2250 Indianola Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2250 Indianola Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2250 Indianola Avenue offers parking.
Does 2250 Indianola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2250 Indianola Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 Indianola Avenue have a pool?
No, 2250 Indianola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2250 Indianola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2250 Indianola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 Indianola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2250 Indianola Avenue has units with dishwashers.

