222 North Ogden Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large and completely remodeled! 3 bedrooms (2 of them very large), full basement, original hardwood and finishings, tons of space and storage with driveway and W/D hookup. Note: Tenants to provide their own kitchen appliances and responsible for all utilities.



Section 8 not accepted. Cats OK. Small dogs under 30lbs only. All possible tenants at least 18 years old will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:

1) Prior evictions

2) Criminal history

3) Credit history

4) Total household income (should be at least $2550/month)



Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.