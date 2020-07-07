All apartments in Columbus
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:45 AM

222 North Ogden Avenue

222 Ogden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

222 Ogden Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
North Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large and completely remodeled! 3 bedrooms (2 of them very large), full basement, original hardwood and finishings, tons of space and storage with driveway and W/D hookup. Note: Tenants to provide their own kitchen appliances and responsible for all utilities.

Section 8 not accepted. Cats OK. Small dogs under 30lbs only. All possible tenants at least 18 years old will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:
1) Prior evictions
2) Criminal history
3) Credit history
4) Total household income (should be at least $2550/month)

Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 North Ogden Avenue have any available units?
222 North Ogden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 222 North Ogden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
222 North Ogden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 North Ogden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 North Ogden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 222 North Ogden Avenue offer parking?
No, 222 North Ogden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 222 North Ogden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 North Ogden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 North Ogden Avenue have a pool?
No, 222 North Ogden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 222 North Ogden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 222 North Ogden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 222 North Ogden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 North Ogden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 North Ogden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 North Ogden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

