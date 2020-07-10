All apartments in Columbus
2131 Balais Court

2131 Balais Court · No Longer Available
Location

2131 Balais Court, Columbus, OH 43123

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Grove City, OH. This home features beautiful vinyl, tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 Balais Court have any available units?
2131 Balais Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 Balais Court have?
Some of 2131 Balais Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 Balais Court currently offering any rent specials?
2131 Balais Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 Balais Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2131 Balais Court is pet friendly.
Does 2131 Balais Court offer parking?
Yes, 2131 Balais Court offers parking.
Does 2131 Balais Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 Balais Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 Balais Court have a pool?
No, 2131 Balais Court does not have a pool.
Does 2131 Balais Court have accessible units?
No, 2131 Balais Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 Balais Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2131 Balais Court does not have units with dishwashers.

