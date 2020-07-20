211 E Jenkins Ave

Amenities
Available 05/01/19 Spacious Home with Corner Lot & Fenced-in Yard - Property Id: 110740
Solid and beautifully updated 2 story on corner lot in Merion Village! Gorgeous, original hardwood floors as you enter the home, in both the living and dining rooms. Kitchen updated in 2010, bathroom with power-jet soak tub updated in 2012. AC in 2014, Furnace in 2018! Freshly painted bedrooms, and new front door with decorative glass. Ornamental decorative fireplace. Large, full basement. Big front porch with plenty of room for chairs, and screened back patio. Long back yard, fenced, 1 car detached garage. Nicely treed neighborhood, great setting for this wonderful home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110740
