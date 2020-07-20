All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

211 E Jenkins Ave

211 E Jenkins Ave · No Longer Available
Location

211 E Jenkins Ave, Columbus, OH 43207
Merion Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 05/01/19 Spacious Home with Corner Lot & Fenced-in Yard - Property Id: 110740

Solid and beautifully updated 2 story on corner lot in Merion Village! Gorgeous, original hardwood floors as you enter the home, in both the living and dining rooms. Kitchen updated in 2010, bathroom with power-jet soak tub updated in 2012. AC in 2014, Furnace in 2018! Freshly painted bedrooms, and new front door with decorative glass. Ornamental decorative fireplace. Large, full basement. Big front porch with plenty of room for chairs, and screened back patio. Long back yard, fenced, 1 car detached garage. Nicely treed neighborhood, great setting for this wonderful home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110740
Property Id 110740

(RLNE4805259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 E Jenkins Ave have any available units?
211 E Jenkins Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 E Jenkins Ave have?
Some of 211 E Jenkins Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 E Jenkins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
211 E Jenkins Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 E Jenkins Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 E Jenkins Ave is pet friendly.
Does 211 E Jenkins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 211 E Jenkins Ave offers parking.
Does 211 E Jenkins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 E Jenkins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 E Jenkins Ave have a pool?
No, 211 E Jenkins Ave does not have a pool.
Does 211 E Jenkins Ave have accessible units?
No, 211 E Jenkins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 211 E Jenkins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 E Jenkins Ave has units with dishwashers.
