211 E Jenkins Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 05/01/19 Spacious Home with Corner Lot & Fenced-in Yard - Property Id: 110740



Solid and beautifully updated 2 story on corner lot in Merion Village! Gorgeous, original hardwood floors as you enter the home, in both the living and dining rooms. Kitchen updated in 2010, bathroom with power-jet soak tub updated in 2012. AC in 2014, Furnace in 2018! Freshly painted bedrooms, and new front door with decorative glass. Ornamental decorative fireplace. Large, full basement. Big front porch with plenty of room for chairs, and screened back patio. Long back yard, fenced, 1 car detached garage. Nicely treed neighborhood, great setting for this wonderful home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110740

Property Id 110740



(RLNE4805259)