21 Benfield Ave
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

21 Benfield Ave

21 Benfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21 Benfield Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Renovated Southwest End House.. Call 614-361-3919!! - Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time $125 Administration Fee.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.

(RLNE4928996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Benfield Ave have any available units?
21 Benfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 21 Benfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21 Benfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Benfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Benfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 21 Benfield Ave offer parking?
No, 21 Benfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 21 Benfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Benfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Benfield Ave have a pool?
No, 21 Benfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 21 Benfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 21 Benfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Benfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Benfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Benfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Benfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
