21 Benfield Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Renovated Southwest End House.. Call 614-361-3919!! - Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.

Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount



DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.



Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time $125 Administration Fee.

No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.

Photo of pet required.



