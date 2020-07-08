Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

2081 WALDECK Available 08/19/20 - A cosigner is required for each resident. All residents under the age of 25 must have a parent or guardian as a co-signer- no exceptions. Any resident over the age of 25 may have a cosigner of their choice.



A security deposit of 1 months rent along with all co-signed leases are required to secure an apartment.



A full month's rent is required at move in regardless of when the lease commences. We do allow subletting with reasonable restrictions.



No dogs or ferrets are allowed. Cats may be allowed at certain locations with written permission from landlord. All cats must be spayed/neutered, and all vaccinations up to date.



Residents pay all utilities at all locations UNLESS otherwise specified. Utilities average $100-150 per person per month for basic gas, electric, and water.



It is $100 more per month to add 1 additional person to the lease above the room size amount.



NO EARLY MOVE INS, NO EXCEPTIONS



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4665084)