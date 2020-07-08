All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

2081 WALDECK

2081 Waldeck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2081 Waldeck Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2081 WALDECK Available 08/19/20 - A cosigner is required for each resident. All residents under the age of 25 must have a parent or guardian as a co-signer- no exceptions. Any resident over the age of 25 may have a cosigner of their choice.

A security deposit of 1 months rent along with all co-signed leases are required to secure an apartment.

A full month's rent is required at move in regardless of when the lease commences. We do allow subletting with reasonable restrictions.

No dogs or ferrets are allowed. Cats may be allowed at certain locations with written permission from landlord. All cats must be spayed/neutered, and all vaccinations up to date.

Residents pay all utilities at all locations UNLESS otherwise specified. Utilities average $100-150 per person per month for basic gas, electric, and water.

It is $100 more per month to add 1 additional person to the lease above the room size amount.

NO EARLY MOVE INS, NO EXCEPTIONS

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4665084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2081 WALDECK have any available units?
2081 WALDECK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2081 WALDECK have?
Some of 2081 WALDECK's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2081 WALDECK currently offering any rent specials?
2081 WALDECK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2081 WALDECK pet-friendly?
Yes, 2081 WALDECK is pet friendly.
Does 2081 WALDECK offer parking?
No, 2081 WALDECK does not offer parking.
Does 2081 WALDECK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2081 WALDECK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2081 WALDECK have a pool?
No, 2081 WALDECK does not have a pool.
Does 2081 WALDECK have accessible units?
No, 2081 WALDECK does not have accessible units.
Does 2081 WALDECK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2081 WALDECK has units with dishwashers.

