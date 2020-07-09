All apartments in Columbus
2074 Iuka

2074 Iuka Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2074 Iuka Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Iuka Ravine

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
OSU Central Campus Single Family House with Charm - Fabulous home on Iuka Ravine in the Iuka Ravine Historic District. Classic Georgian architecture and a fantastic floor plan with excellent window placement & gracious room sizes. Gleaming, original hardwood floors and molding throughout (except baths and kitchen). Living Room has a lovely decorative fireplace and opens to a screened porch overlooking the ravine. Master bedroom is HUGE and includes en-suite bath and great closet space. The remaining 3 bedrooms are nicely sized w/ plenty of storage space FULL basement is very clean and dry. This woodland setting offers lovely landscaping and patio, off street parking and a 1 car garage. Central air conditioning and washing machine and dryer included!

(RLNE5779117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2074 Iuka have any available units?
2074 Iuka doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2074 Iuka have?
Some of 2074 Iuka's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2074 Iuka currently offering any rent specials?
2074 Iuka is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2074 Iuka pet-friendly?
Yes, 2074 Iuka is pet friendly.
Does 2074 Iuka offer parking?
Yes, 2074 Iuka offers parking.
Does 2074 Iuka have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2074 Iuka does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2074 Iuka have a pool?
No, 2074 Iuka does not have a pool.
Does 2074 Iuka have accessible units?
No, 2074 Iuka does not have accessible units.
Does 2074 Iuka have units with dishwashers?
No, 2074 Iuka does not have units with dishwashers.

