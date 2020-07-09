Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

OSU Central Campus Single Family House with Charm - Fabulous home on Iuka Ravine in the Iuka Ravine Historic District. Classic Georgian architecture and a fantastic floor plan with excellent window placement & gracious room sizes. Gleaming, original hardwood floors and molding throughout (except baths and kitchen). Living Room has a lovely decorative fireplace and opens to a screened porch overlooking the ravine. Master bedroom is HUGE and includes en-suite bath and great closet space. The remaining 3 bedrooms are nicely sized w/ plenty of storage space FULL basement is very clean and dry. This woodland setting offers lovely landscaping and patio, off street parking and a 1 car garage. Central air conditioning and washing machine and dryer included!



