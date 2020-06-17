All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2049 Stowbridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2049 Stowbridge Road
Last updated May 15 2019 at 2:07 AM

2049 Stowbridge Road

2049 Stowbridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2049 Stowbridge Road, Columbus, OH 43016
Olde Sawmill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming home is located in Dublin, OH and offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,100 sq ft of open, comfortable living space. Features include hardwood floors, plush carpeting, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, large walk in closets, garage, and much more. Private back patio with a large yard is great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2049 Stowbridge Road have any available units?
2049 Stowbridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2049 Stowbridge Road have?
Some of 2049 Stowbridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2049 Stowbridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
2049 Stowbridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 Stowbridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2049 Stowbridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 2049 Stowbridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 2049 Stowbridge Road offers parking.
Does 2049 Stowbridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2049 Stowbridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 Stowbridge Road have a pool?
No, 2049 Stowbridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 2049 Stowbridge Road have accessible units?
No, 2049 Stowbridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2049 Stowbridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2049 Stowbridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St
Columbus, OH 43214
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing