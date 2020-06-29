Rent Calculator
2022 Iuka Ave
2022 Iuka Ave
2022 Iuka Avenue
·
Location
2022 Iuka Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Iuka Ravine
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2022 Iuka Ave Available 12/01/20 Beautiful balcony townhouse on Iuka Ravine - Lovely 2 BR townhouse with exposed brick, beamed ceilings and balcony overlooking Iuka Ravine. Convenient central campus location.
(RLNE2710744)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2022 Iuka Ave have any available units?
2022 Iuka Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 2022 Iuka Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Iuka Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Iuka Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2022 Iuka Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 2022 Iuka Ave offer parking?
No, 2022 Iuka Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2022 Iuka Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 Iuka Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Iuka Ave have a pool?
No, 2022 Iuka Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Iuka Ave have accessible units?
No, 2022 Iuka Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Iuka Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 Iuka Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2022 Iuka Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2022 Iuka Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
