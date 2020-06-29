All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2022 Iuka Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2022 Iuka Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2022 Iuka Ave

2022 Iuka Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2022 Iuka Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Iuka Ravine

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2022 Iuka Ave Available 12/01/20 Beautiful balcony townhouse on Iuka Ravine - Lovely 2 BR townhouse with exposed brick, beamed ceilings and balcony overlooking Iuka Ravine. Convenient central campus location.

(RLNE2710744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 Iuka Ave have any available units?
2022 Iuka Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2022 Iuka Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Iuka Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Iuka Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2022 Iuka Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2022 Iuka Ave offer parking?
No, 2022 Iuka Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2022 Iuka Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 Iuka Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Iuka Ave have a pool?
No, 2022 Iuka Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Iuka Ave have accessible units?
No, 2022 Iuka Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Iuka Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 Iuka Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2022 Iuka Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2022 Iuka Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing