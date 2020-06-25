2018 Surrywood Drive.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story Dublin home, is located in the Olde Sawmill neighborhood

and feeds into the Worthington School District.

The master bedroom has a walk in closet with its own bathroom. The sizable back yard has a rear deck for enjoying yourself outside. Or if the weather turns, the partially finished full basement offers additional space for indoor recreation, washer and dryer hookups, and additional storage space. The attached 2 car garage makes getting started in the morning easier! With forced air heating and central air conditioning, staying comfortable will be a breeze. And the family room fire place is a great way to get cozy on those winter nights.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.



Pet friendly with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $300.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.