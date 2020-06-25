All apartments in Columbus
2018 Surrywood Drive.
2018 Surrywood Drive

2018 Surrywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2018 Surrywood Drive, Columbus, OH 43016
Olde Sawmill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story Dublin home, is located in the Olde Sawmill neighborhood
and feeds into the Worthington School District.
The master bedroom has a walk in closet with its own bathroom. The sizable back yard has a rear deck for enjoying yourself outside. Or if the weather turns, the partially finished full basement offers additional space for indoor recreation, washer and dryer hookups, and additional storage space. The attached 2 car garage makes getting started in the morning easier! With forced air heating and central air conditioning, staying comfortable will be a breeze. And the family room fire place is a great way to get cozy on those winter nights.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

Pet friendly with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $300.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

