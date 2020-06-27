2016 Woodward Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Super Spacious 2-3 bedroom Ranch home with sun porch and fenced yard!! - This home has a lot to offer. If you are looking for one story living, a large fenced in yard, a sun porch to relax on, separate family and living rooms for additional space then this is the home for you. Beautiful wood inspired flooring runs throughout making for easy cleaning. All walls are a neutral beige color with white baseboards which give everything a clean and fresh new look. Newer windows, and newer lighting fixtures are throughout. The kitchen is large and offers plenty of cabinet space with additional space for a dinette set. Each bedroom has plenty of natural light and generous closet space. The bathroom is large and offers a tub and shower combination. There is a 2 car oversized garage great for doing extra projects in and a sun porch to relax on. All of this space in one house.



Notable features:

-Newer refrigerator included

-Newer stove included

-Large yard with fenced in area

-Wood inspired flooring throughout

-Newer windows throuhgout

-Large windows for tons of natural light

-Upgraded lighting fixtures

-Neutral paint with white baseboards

-Large Sun room

-Oversized 2 car garage

-Washer/Dryer included



This is a pet friendly home.



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



Call us today to request an application



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.

http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE5616946)