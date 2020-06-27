All apartments in Columbus
2016 Woodward Ave.

2016 Woodward Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2016 Woodward Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219
Oriole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Super Spacious 2-3 bedroom Ranch home with sun porch and fenced yard!! - This home has a lot to offer. If you are looking for one story living, a large fenced in yard, a sun porch to relax on, separate family and living rooms for additional space then this is the home for you. Beautiful wood inspired flooring runs throughout making for easy cleaning. All walls are a neutral beige color with white baseboards which give everything a clean and fresh new look. Newer windows, and newer lighting fixtures are throughout. The kitchen is large and offers plenty of cabinet space with additional space for a dinette set. Each bedroom has plenty of natural light and generous closet space. The bathroom is large and offers a tub and shower combination. There is a 2 car oversized garage great for doing extra projects in and a sun porch to relax on. All of this space in one house.

Notable features:
-Newer refrigerator included
-Newer stove included
-Large yard with fenced in area
-Wood inspired flooring throughout
-Newer windows throuhgout
-Large windows for tons of natural light
-Upgraded lighting fixtures
-Neutral paint with white baseboards
-Large Sun room
-Oversized 2 car garage
-Washer/Dryer included

This is a pet friendly home.

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Call us today to request an application

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5616946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Woodward Ave. have any available units?
2016 Woodward Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 Woodward Ave. have?
Some of 2016 Woodward Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Woodward Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Woodward Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Woodward Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 Woodward Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2016 Woodward Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2016 Woodward Ave. offers parking.
Does 2016 Woodward Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2016 Woodward Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Woodward Ave. have a pool?
No, 2016 Woodward Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Woodward Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2016 Woodward Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Woodward Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 Woodward Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
