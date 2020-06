Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool

Available now, come see this beautiful condo and make it your next home. It has been freshly painted, includes gorgeous wood flooring in the living room, spacious bedrooms, and a 1st-floor utility room with storage space. The property includes a paver patio for your leisure. The community includes a fitness center, pool & clubhouse to enjoy. The condo is in a great location close to your everyday conveniences & easy access to major roadways/highways.



(RLNE5459854)