1972 Indianola

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HUGE 7 BR House in a Fantastic Location! OSU Campus! - This home is a staple of the picturesque portion of Indianola Ave. This house features 7 large bedrooms. There are hardwood floors throughout and washer and dryer are included. Parking is also available for purchase!



(RLNE2575912)