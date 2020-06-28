All apartments in Columbus
Location

1972 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUGE 7 BR House in a Fantastic Location! OSU Campus! - This home is a staple of the picturesque portion of Indianola Ave. This house features 7 large bedrooms. There are hardwood floors throughout and washer and dryer are included. Parking is also available for purchase!

(RLNE2575912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1972 Indianola have any available units?
1972 Indianola doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1972 Indianola have?
Some of 1972 Indianola's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1972 Indianola currently offering any rent specials?
1972 Indianola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1972 Indianola pet-friendly?
Yes, 1972 Indianola is pet friendly.
Does 1972 Indianola offer parking?
Yes, 1972 Indianola offers parking.
Does 1972 Indianola have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1972 Indianola offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1972 Indianola have a pool?
No, 1972 Indianola does not have a pool.
Does 1972 Indianola have accessible units?
No, 1972 Indianola does not have accessible units.
Does 1972 Indianola have units with dishwashers?
No, 1972 Indianola does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

