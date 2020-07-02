1968 Drew Ave

Amenities
Rent to Own Excellent Space, Even Better Price!
Enjoy life in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home, conveniently located in Columbus . You'll
love the granite countertops, glowing hardwoods, plush carpet, and tile floors that this home has to
offer, and with easy highway access, shorter commute times, and close school proximity, you'll finally
have more time to focus on the things that matter most to you. Easy Lease Option terms include low
down payment and 1500/month, so HURRY-great opportunities like this don't come along every
day! Call now to schedule a personal tour of your new 'Home Sweet Home'!
(RLNE5480492)