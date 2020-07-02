All apartments in Columbus
1968 Drew Ave
1968 Drew Ave

1968 Drew Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1968 Drew Avenue, Columbus, OH 43235
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Rent to Own Excellent Space, Even Better Price!
Enjoy life in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home, conveniently located in Columbus . You'll
love the granite countertops, glowing hardwoods, plush carpet, and tile floors that this home has to
offer, and with easy highway access, shorter commute times, and close school proximity, you'll finally
have more time to focus on the things that matter most to you. Easy Lease Option terms include low
down payment and 1500/month, so HURRY-great opportunities like this don't come along every
day! Call now to schedule a personal tour of your new 'Home Sweet Home'!

(RLNE5480492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1968 Drew Ave have any available units?
1968 Drew Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1968 Drew Ave have?
Some of 1968 Drew Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1968 Drew Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1968 Drew Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1968 Drew Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1968 Drew Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1968 Drew Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1968 Drew Ave offers parking.
Does 1968 Drew Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1968 Drew Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1968 Drew Ave have a pool?
No, 1968 Drew Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1968 Drew Ave have accessible units?
No, 1968 Drew Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1968 Drew Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1968 Drew Ave has units with dishwashers.

