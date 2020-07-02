1968 Drew Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Rent to Own Excellent Space, Even Better Price!

Enjoy life in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home, conveniently located in Columbus . You'll

love the granite countertops, glowing hardwoods, plush carpet, and tile floors that this home has to

offer, and with easy highway access, shorter commute times, and close school proximity, you'll finally

have more time to focus on the things that matter most to you. Easy Lease Option terms include low

down payment and 1500/month, so HURRY-great opportunities like this don't come along every

day! Call now to schedule a personal tour of your new 'Home Sweet Home'!



(RLNE5480492)