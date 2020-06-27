All apartments in Columbus
1954 Forest Lake Court
1954 Forest Lake Court

1954 Forest Lake Court
Location

1954 Forest Lake Court, Columbus, OH 43123
Willow Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1954 Forest Lake Court have any available units?
1954 Forest Lake Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1954 Forest Lake Court currently offering any rent specials?
1954 Forest Lake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1954 Forest Lake Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1954 Forest Lake Court is pet friendly.
Does 1954 Forest Lake Court offer parking?
No, 1954 Forest Lake Court does not offer parking.
Does 1954 Forest Lake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1954 Forest Lake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1954 Forest Lake Court have a pool?
No, 1954 Forest Lake Court does not have a pool.
Does 1954 Forest Lake Court have accessible units?
No, 1954 Forest Lake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1954 Forest Lake Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1954 Forest Lake Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1954 Forest Lake Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1954 Forest Lake Court does not have units with air conditioning.
