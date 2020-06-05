All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1930 Genessee Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1930 Genessee Ave.
Last updated April 15 2019 at 1:39 PM

1930 Genessee Ave.

1930 Genessee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1930 Genessee Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
East Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
garage
This 2 story home does have plenty to offer. Three Large rooms downstairs can be the Living Room, Dining Room, and Family Room. A large kitchen has enough room for a table too! Upstairs there are two bedrooms. The Laundry Room off of the kitchen, passed the washer dryer hookups, lead to the fenced in backyard and one car garage.

This is not a CHMA Section 8 Property

Visit our website at www.rentingohio.com for an online application, rental requirements, and to see more of our inventory.

We are a dedicated, third party, professionally managed organization with full time staff. Enjoy the comfort of knowing you and your home will be taken care of! Please let us know if you'd like to come take a look.

Renting Ohio at ReMax Connection www.rentingohio.ccom or (614) 427-3683.

--Application Requirements--

Good Rental History if Applicable - No outstanding balances with current or previous Landlords

No Criminal History - Violent, Sex Offender and Drug Related convictions past or pending

Credit Score of 530 or Higher and No collections owed to utilities - Electric, Gas, and Water

No dogs that are on the Dangerous Breed list

Gross Monthly Income of 3x the amount of rent listed.

These are the general guidelines which we follow when working to Approve your Application. We go through each application on a case-by-case basis, verifying information as needed, to ensure quality control and accuracy during the approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 Genessee Ave. have any available units?
1930 Genessee Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1930 Genessee Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1930 Genessee Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 Genessee Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1930 Genessee Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1930 Genessee Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1930 Genessee Ave. offers parking.
Does 1930 Genessee Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1930 Genessee Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 Genessee Ave. have a pool?
No, 1930 Genessee Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1930 Genessee Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1930 Genessee Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 Genessee Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 Genessee Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1930 Genessee Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1930 Genessee Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing