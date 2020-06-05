1930 Genessee Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry garage

This 2 story home does have plenty to offer. Three Large rooms downstairs can be the Living Room, Dining Room, and Family Room. A large kitchen has enough room for a table too! Upstairs there are two bedrooms. The Laundry Room off of the kitchen, passed the washer dryer hookups, lead to the fenced in backyard and one car garage.



This is not a CHMA Section 8 Property



Visit our website at www.rentingohio.com for an online application, rental requirements, and to see more of our inventory.



We are a dedicated, third party, professionally managed organization with full time staff. Enjoy the comfort of knowing you and your home will be taken care of! Please let us know if you'd like to come take a look.



Renting Ohio at ReMax Connection www.rentingohio.ccom or (614) 427-3683.



--Application Requirements--



Good Rental History if Applicable - No outstanding balances with current or previous Landlords



No Criminal History - Violent, Sex Offender and Drug Related convictions past or pending



Credit Score of 530 or Higher and No collections owed to utilities - Electric, Gas, and Water



No dogs that are on the Dangerous Breed list



Gross Monthly Income of 3x the amount of rent listed.



These are the general guidelines which we follow when working to Approve your Application. We go through each application on a case-by-case basis, verifying information as needed, to ensure quality control and accuracy during the approval process.