Last updated February 4 2020 at 4:07 PM

1883 Barnett Court West

1883 Barnett Court West · No Longer Available
Location

1883 Barnett Court West, Columbus, OH 43227
Linwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!
Right when you walk in you see this beautiful wood laminate flooring! This home features new carpet and is freshly painted throughout the home. The kitchen is a eat in kitchen. To store extra goodies there is a huge pantry! There is a huge unfinished basement as well which is great for storage! This home is a ranch home and has a lot of room! The master has a walk in closet along with a full bathroom! The backyard is partially fenced in.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1883 Barnett Court West have any available units?
1883 Barnett Court West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1883 Barnett Court West have?
Some of 1883 Barnett Court West's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1883 Barnett Court West currently offering any rent specials?
1883 Barnett Court West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1883 Barnett Court West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1883 Barnett Court West is pet friendly.
Does 1883 Barnett Court West offer parking?
No, 1883 Barnett Court West does not offer parking.
Does 1883 Barnett Court West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1883 Barnett Court West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1883 Barnett Court West have a pool?
No, 1883 Barnett Court West does not have a pool.
Does 1883 Barnett Court West have accessible units?
No, 1883 Barnett Court West does not have accessible units.
Does 1883 Barnett Court West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1883 Barnett Court West does not have units with dishwashers.

