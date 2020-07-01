1883 Barnett Court West

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!

Right when you walk in you see this beautiful wood laminate flooring! This home features new carpet and is freshly painted throughout the home. The kitchen is a eat in kitchen. To store extra goodies there is a huge pantry! There is a huge unfinished basement as well which is great for storage! This home is a ranch home and has a lot of room! The master has a walk in closet along with a full bathroom! The backyard is partially fenced in.



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.