Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom- Grandview Area - This is a newly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home near Grandview. It offers an updated open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and bar seating, finished basement with laundry and full bath, two great sized bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, central air, washer/dryer included, water included, and so much more!



Please call or text our showing agent at 614-207-5757 for more info.



Video tour available at https://youtu.be/kFsFQXNieJk



Apply online at www.columbusrealtysource.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5817228)