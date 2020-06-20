All apartments in Columbus
1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E

1870 Northwest Boulevard · (614) 207-5757
Location

1870 Northwest Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43212
Tri-Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E · Avail. Sep 1

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom- Grandview Area - This is a newly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home near Grandview. It offers an updated open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and bar seating, finished basement with laundry and full bath, two great sized bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, central air, washer/dryer included, water included, and so much more!

Please call or text our showing agent at 614-207-5757 for more info.

Video tour available at https://youtu.be/kFsFQXNieJk

Apply online at www.columbusrealtysource.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E have any available units?
1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E have?
Some of 1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E pet-friendly?
No, 1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E offer parking?
No, 1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E does not offer parking.
Does 1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E have a pool?
No, 1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E does not have a pool.
Does 1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E have accessible units?
No, 1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.
