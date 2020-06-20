Amenities
1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom- Grandview Area - This is a newly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home near Grandview. It offers an updated open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and bar seating, finished basement with laundry and full bath, two great sized bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, central air, washer/dryer included, water included, and so much more!
Please call or text our showing agent at 614-207-5757 for more info.
Video tour available at https://youtu.be/kFsFQXNieJk
Apply online at www.columbusrealtysource.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5817228)