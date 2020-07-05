All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1870 Lonsdale Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1870 Lonsdale Road
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

1870 Lonsdale Road

1870 Lonsdale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1870 Lonsdale Road, Columbus, OH 43232
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Big 3 bedroom home in Pinehills with finished basement!! - This comfortable 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath ranch boasts lots of comfort and living space with 1,600 square feet! Very generous sized Master Suite as well as eat-in kitchen and lavish dining room very attractive features. Living room offer a fireplace. Basement includes finished recreation room great for guests, bonus room to use as an office/study! Lots of storage space throughout; great views with big windows throughout home. Fenced yard with mature landscaping and gorgeous deck make the back yard a hit for entertaining!

Features:

- Fireplace
- Wood floors
- New carpet (2017)
- Finished basement
- Pet Friendly
- Large Fenced Back Yard

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/2oajOe3aca8

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5402542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1870 Lonsdale Road have any available units?
1870 Lonsdale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1870 Lonsdale Road have?
Some of 1870 Lonsdale Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1870 Lonsdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
1870 Lonsdale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1870 Lonsdale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1870 Lonsdale Road is pet friendly.
Does 1870 Lonsdale Road offer parking?
No, 1870 Lonsdale Road does not offer parking.
Does 1870 Lonsdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1870 Lonsdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1870 Lonsdale Road have a pool?
No, 1870 Lonsdale Road does not have a pool.
Does 1870 Lonsdale Road have accessible units?
No, 1870 Lonsdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1870 Lonsdale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1870 Lonsdale Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing