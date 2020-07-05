1870 Lonsdale Road

Amenities

Big 3 bedroom home in Pinehills with finished basement!! - This comfortable 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath ranch boasts lots of comfort and living space with 1,600 square feet! Very generous sized Master Suite as well as eat-in kitchen and lavish dining room very attractive features. Living room offer a fireplace. Basement includes finished recreation room great for guests, bonus room to use as an office/study! Lots of storage space throughout; great views with big windows throughout home. Fenced yard with mature landscaping and gorgeous deck make the back yard a hit for entertaining!



Features:



- Fireplace

- Wood floors

- New carpet (2017)

- Finished basement

- Pet Friendly

- Large Fenced Back Yard



Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/2oajOe3aca8



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



