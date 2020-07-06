Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

187 East Northwood Avenue Available 08/01/20 7 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 187 East Northwood Avenue is located less than one block off of High Street. This 7 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is incredible, showcasing a complete restoration from the inside out. The beautifully refinished hardwood floors and original wood trim lead to a huge kitchen with granite counter tops, porcelain tile floors, travertine back splash, oak cabinets, and all new matching appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and garbage disposal). The bathrooms have porcelain tile floors, custom ceramic tile shower surrounds, and even custom oak sink vanities! 187 East Northwood Avenue features an assortment of huge bedrooms, central air and all new electrical service, (lines, outlets, light switches, light fixtures, panel box), washer and dryer hookups, and has an off street parking lot with one car garage and surrounding parking space enough for a total of four cars.



All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4425



No Pets Allowed



