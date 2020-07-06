All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

187 East Northwood Avenue

187 East Northwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

187 East Northwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Northwood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
187 East Northwood Avenue Available 08/01/20 7 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 187 East Northwood Avenue is located less than one block off of High Street. This 7 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is incredible, showcasing a complete restoration from the inside out. The beautifully refinished hardwood floors and original wood trim lead to a huge kitchen with granite counter tops, porcelain tile floors, travertine back splash, oak cabinets, and all new matching appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and garbage disposal). The bathrooms have porcelain tile floors, custom ceramic tile shower surrounds, and even custom oak sink vanities! 187 East Northwood Avenue features an assortment of huge bedrooms, central air and all new electrical service, (lines, outlets, light switches, light fixtures, panel box), washer and dryer hookups, and has an off street parking lot with one car garage and surrounding parking space enough for a total of four cars.

All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4425

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5132961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 East Northwood Avenue have any available units?
187 East Northwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 187 East Northwood Avenue have?
Some of 187 East Northwood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 East Northwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
187 East Northwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 East Northwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 187 East Northwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 187 East Northwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 187 East Northwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 187 East Northwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 East Northwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 East Northwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 187 East Northwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 187 East Northwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 187 East Northwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 187 East Northwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 187 East Northwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

