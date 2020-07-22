All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1861 Jermain Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1861 Jermain Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 12:29 AM

1861 Jermain Drive

1861 Jermain Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1861 Jermain Drive, Columbus, OH 43219
Woodland Holt

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome home! Brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout living spaces and new carpet in the bedrooms! Master suite on the first floor. Nice, modern kitchen with all new white cabinets, countertops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room and dining room. White subway tile in the full bath. Full basement adds storage space! Front porch and off street parking. Fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining!

Sorry, no section 8.

$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $1,025 due within 48 hours of application approval.

$250 non-refundable pet deposit. $25 per month pet rent.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 Jermain Drive have any available units?
1861 Jermain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1861 Jermain Drive have?
Some of 1861 Jermain Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1861 Jermain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1861 Jermain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 Jermain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1861 Jermain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1861 Jermain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1861 Jermain Drive offers parking.
Does 1861 Jermain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1861 Jermain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 Jermain Drive have a pool?
No, 1861 Jermain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1861 Jermain Drive have accessible units?
No, 1861 Jermain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 Jermain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1861 Jermain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing