1861 Jermain Drive

patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel carpet

Welcome home! Brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout living spaces and new carpet in the bedrooms! Master suite on the first floor. Nice, modern kitchen with all new white cabinets, countertops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room and dining room. White subway tile in the full bath. Full basement adds storage space! Front porch and off street parking. Fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining!



Sorry, no section 8.



$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $1,025 due within 48 hours of application approval.



$250 non-refundable pet deposit. $25 per month pet rent.

Contact us to schedule a showing.