Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

184 East 15th Avenue Available 08/15/21 12 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 184 East 15th Avenue is both incredible and historic, located at 15th and Indianola. This 12 bedroom, 4 bathroom home has beautiful hardwood floors with matching wood trim, a new front porch, HUGE bedrooms, central air, updated electrical service (panel box, lines, light fixtures, outlets, light switches), and washer and dryer hookups. The kitchen has extensive cabinet space and has been recently remodeled with ceramic tile floor, granite counter tops, oak cabinets, and matching appliances (dishwasher, stove, garbage disposal and 2 refrigerators). Every bathroom on each level of the home has been renovated with custom tile shower surrounds, tile floors, and many other outstanding improvements. 184 East 15th Avenue is a spacious and beautiful home at one of the best locations on campus.



All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4361



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5132941)