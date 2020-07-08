All apartments in Columbus
184 East 15th Avenue

184 East Fifteenth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

184 East Fifteenth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
184 East 15th Avenue Available 08/15/21 12 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 184 East 15th Avenue is both incredible and historic, located at 15th and Indianola. This 12 bedroom, 4 bathroom home has beautiful hardwood floors with matching wood trim, a new front porch, HUGE bedrooms, central air, updated electrical service (panel box, lines, light fixtures, outlets, light switches), and washer and dryer hookups. The kitchen has extensive cabinet space and has been recently remodeled with ceramic tile floor, granite counter tops, oak cabinets, and matching appliances (dishwasher, stove, garbage disposal and 2 refrigerators). Every bathroom on each level of the home has been renovated with custom tile shower surrounds, tile floors, and many other outstanding improvements. 184 East 15th Avenue is a spacious and beautiful home at one of the best locations on campus.

All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4361

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5132941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 East 15th Avenue have any available units?
184 East 15th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 184 East 15th Avenue have?
Some of 184 East 15th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 East 15th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
184 East 15th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 East 15th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 184 East 15th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 184 East 15th Avenue offer parking?
No, 184 East 15th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 184 East 15th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 184 East 15th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 East 15th Avenue have a pool?
No, 184 East 15th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 184 East 15th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 184 East 15th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 184 East 15th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 184 East 15th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

