All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1715 Farberdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1715 Farberdale Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 5:06 PM

1715 Farberdale Drive

1715 Farberdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1715 Farberdale Drive, Columbus, OH 43223

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bed 1.5 multi level home! On the main level there is vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan in the living room. The kitchen is a huge open concept and is connected to the dining area! This home features a partially fenced in back yard with an awesome deck to grill on! There is a lower level as well that has a half bathroom. There is also a separate room that could be an office or a kids play room. Not only there is a 1 car attached garage.

For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 3 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Farberdale Drive have any available units?
1715 Farberdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Farberdale Drive have?
Some of 1715 Farberdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Farberdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Farberdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Farberdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Farberdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Farberdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Farberdale Drive offers parking.
Does 1715 Farberdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Farberdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Farberdale Drive have a pool?
No, 1715 Farberdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Farberdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1715 Farberdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Farberdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Farberdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing