1715 Farberdale Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bed 1.5 multi level home! On the main level there is vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan in the living room. The kitchen is a huge open concept and is connected to the dining area! This home features a partially fenced in back yard with an awesome deck to grill on! There is a lower level as well that has a half bathroom. There is also a separate room that could be an office or a kids play room. Not only there is a 1 car attached garage.



For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 3 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.