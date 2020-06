Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

170 W 5th Ave Available 08/13/20 Huge Renovated Brick House! Free Parking! - This massive brick Victorian style house was renovated in 2019 and it is a must see! The updated kitchen has the open concept style that everyone is looking for including, white cabinets, white quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout most of the property with carpet in the third floor bedroom. Free off street parking available for tenants. Call today for a tour!



(RLNE4820915)