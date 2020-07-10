1663-1665 Carstare Dr

Amenities

Convenient location on Carstare Dr. Only mins from major freeway and downtown Columbus. This unit is newly remodeled from top to bottom including hardwood floors throughout and fresh paint and new appliances. Includes a large full basement (unfinished) makes a great a rec room or additional storage. Garage parking is available for $35/mo additional.