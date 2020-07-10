1663-1665 Carstare Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ec44e8a028 ---- Convenient location on Carstare Dr. Only mins from major freeway and downtown Columbus. This unit is newly remodeled from top to bottom including hardwood floors throughout and fresh paint and new appliances. Includes a large full basement (unfinished) makes a great a rec room or additional storage. Garage parking is available for $35/mo additional.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
