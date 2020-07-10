All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:42 PM

1663-1665 Carstare Dr

1663 Carstare Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1663 Carstare Dr, Columbus, OH 43227
Leawood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ec44e8a028 ----
Convenient location on Carstare Dr. Only mins from major freeway and downtown Columbus. This unit is newly remodeled from top to bottom including hardwood floors throughout and fresh paint and new appliances. Includes a large full basement (unfinished) makes a great a rec room or additional storage. Garage parking is available for $35/mo additional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1663-1665 Carstare Dr have any available units?
1663-1665 Carstare Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1663-1665 Carstare Dr have?
Some of 1663-1665 Carstare Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1663-1665 Carstare Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1663-1665 Carstare Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1663-1665 Carstare Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1663-1665 Carstare Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1663-1665 Carstare Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1663-1665 Carstare Dr offers parking.
Does 1663-1665 Carstare Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1663-1665 Carstare Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1663-1665 Carstare Dr have a pool?
No, 1663-1665 Carstare Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1663-1665 Carstare Dr have accessible units?
No, 1663-1665 Carstare Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1663-1665 Carstare Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1663-1665 Carstare Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

