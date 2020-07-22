All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1638 Clyde Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1638 Clyde Place
Last updated March 12 2020 at 6:38 PM

1638 Clyde Place

1638 Clyde Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1638 Clyde Place, Columbus, OH 43227
Leawood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 Clyde Place have any available units?
1638 Clyde Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1638 Clyde Place currently offering any rent specials?
1638 Clyde Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 Clyde Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1638 Clyde Place is pet friendly.
Does 1638 Clyde Place offer parking?
No, 1638 Clyde Place does not offer parking.
Does 1638 Clyde Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1638 Clyde Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 Clyde Place have a pool?
No, 1638 Clyde Place does not have a pool.
Does 1638 Clyde Place have accessible units?
No, 1638 Clyde Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 Clyde Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1638 Clyde Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1638 Clyde Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1638 Clyde Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glenmuir Apartments
2223 Craigside Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Industry Columbus
230 East Long Street
Columbus, OH 43215
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing