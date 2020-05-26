1624 Ashland Ave

Amenities
Available 03/25/20 Single Family Home - Property Id: 72233
* Please note paint colors will be changed*
This 1920 charming 1,974 sq. ft. home in The Grandview area comes with covered front porch for relaxing. Beautiful hardwood floors and painted trim.
Kitchen has granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, formal dining room and living room has brick non-working fireplace for decoration only
Spacious loft/attic or fourth bedroom. Large yard with deck and patio, sidewalk 2 car detached garage,
Three Bedroom 2 bath home is $1900/month
Tenant is responsible for Gas, Electric, Water
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Indoor Cat Allowed with $20 Added to Monthly Rent and One Time $150 non refundable deposit
Dogs allowed with $50 monthly pet rent and a one time non refundable deposit of $300
Security Deposit is $800
One Time Application Fee $30
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72233
