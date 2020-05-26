1624 Ashland Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 03/25/20 Single Family Home - Property Id: 72233



* Please note paint colors will be changed*



This 1920 charming 1,974 sq. ft. home in The Grandview area comes with covered front porch for relaxing. Beautiful hardwood floors and painted trim.

Kitchen has granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, formal dining room and living room has brick non-working fireplace for decoration only



Spacious loft/attic or fourth bedroom. Large yard with deck and patio, sidewalk 2 car detached garage,



Three Bedroom 2 bath home is $1900/month

Tenant is responsible for Gas, Electric, Water

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Indoor Cat Allowed with $20 Added to Monthly Rent and One Time $150 non refundable deposit

Dogs allowed with $50 monthly pet rent and a one time non refundable deposit of $300

Security Deposit is $800

One Time Application Fee $30



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72233

Property Id 72233



(RLNE5555480)