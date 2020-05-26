All apartments in Columbus
1624 Ashland Ave

1624 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Ashland Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 03/25/20 Single Family Home - Property Id: 72233

* Please note paint colors will be changed*

This 1920 charming 1,974 sq. ft. home in The Grandview area comes with covered front porch for relaxing. Beautiful hardwood floors and painted trim.
Kitchen has granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, formal dining room and living room has brick non-working fireplace for decoration only

Spacious loft/attic or fourth bedroom. Large yard with deck and patio, sidewalk 2 car detached garage,

Three Bedroom 2 bath home is $1900/month
Tenant is responsible for Gas, Electric, Water
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Indoor Cat Allowed with $20 Added to Monthly Rent and One Time $150 non refundable deposit
Dogs allowed with $50 monthly pet rent and a one time non refundable deposit of $300
Security Deposit is $800
One Time Application Fee $30

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72233
Property Id 72233

(RLNE5555480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Ashland Ave have any available units?
1624 Ashland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 Ashland Ave have?
Some of 1624 Ashland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Ashland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Ashland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Ashland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1624 Ashland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1624 Ashland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1624 Ashland Ave offers parking.
Does 1624 Ashland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Ashland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Ashland Ave have a pool?
No, 1624 Ashland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Ashland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1624 Ashland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Ashland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 Ashland Ave has units with dishwashers.

