Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1593 Waterstone Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1593 Waterstone Ct

1593 Waterstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

1593 Waterstone Court, Columbus, OH 43235
Worthington Green

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Worthington school district. This well maintained duplex is well laid out with an open floor plan that has a downstairs family room which has a wet bar and a fireplace. Wood deck out back that overlooks a yard and woods. Great long term tenants next door. Pets are an additional $25 per month but are welcome. One car attached garage. Washer/ dryer hookup. Worthington Schools!

All utilities including water are paid by tenant

(RLNE4528110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1593 Waterstone Ct have any available units?
1593 Waterstone Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1593 Waterstone Ct have?
Some of 1593 Waterstone Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1593 Waterstone Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1593 Waterstone Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1593 Waterstone Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1593 Waterstone Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1593 Waterstone Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1593 Waterstone Ct offers parking.
Does 1593 Waterstone Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1593 Waterstone Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1593 Waterstone Ct have a pool?
No, 1593 Waterstone Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1593 Waterstone Ct have accessible units?
No, 1593 Waterstone Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1593 Waterstone Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1593 Waterstone Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
