1593 Waterstone Ct

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Worthington school district. This well maintained duplex is well laid out with an open floor plan that has a downstairs family room which has a wet bar and a fireplace. Wood deck out back that overlooks a yard and woods. Great long term tenants next door. Pets are an additional $25 per month but are welcome. One car attached garage. Washer/ dryer hookup. Worthington Schools!



All utilities including water are paid by tenant



