158 Dakota Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated Single Family Home in Franklinton - Visit www.NewCityOhio.com for more information about this brand new renovation in Franklinton! No Section 8. This large single family home faces the boulevard and has all the space you need with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The first floor has brand new LVP flooring throughout and a fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and shaker cabinets with tons of storage space. The first floor also provides laundry as well as a full bathroom with a tiled shower, new toilet and new vanity. Upstairs you will find four freshly carpeted bedrooms as well as a large double vanity bathroom with all new light fixtures, granite counter, and a glass surround tile shower. The unfinished third floor and basement provide plenty of extra storage space. The backyard has a patio for entertaining and access to the single car garage. Located across the street from the Library. Call or text Lisa today to schedule your showing at (614) 434-8406!



(RLNE5597010)