Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

158 Dakota Ave

158 Dakota Avenue · (614) 434-8406
Location

158 Dakota Avenue, Columbus, OH 43222

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 158 Dakota Ave · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated Single Family Home in Franklinton - Visit www.NewCityOhio.com for more information about this brand new renovation in Franklinton! No Section 8. This large single family home faces the boulevard and has all the space you need with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The first floor has brand new LVP flooring throughout and a fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and shaker cabinets with tons of storage space. The first floor also provides laundry as well as a full bathroom with a tiled shower, new toilet and new vanity. Upstairs you will find four freshly carpeted bedrooms as well as a large double vanity bathroom with all new light fixtures, granite counter, and a glass surround tile shower. The unfinished third floor and basement provide plenty of extra storage space. The backyard has a patio for entertaining and access to the single car garage. Located across the street from the Library. Call or text Lisa today to schedule your showing at (614) 434-8406!

(RLNE5597010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Dakota Ave have any available units?
158 Dakota Ave has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 158 Dakota Ave have?
Some of 158 Dakota Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Dakota Ave currently offering any rent specials?
158 Dakota Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Dakota Ave pet-friendly?
No, 158 Dakota Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 158 Dakota Ave offer parking?
Yes, 158 Dakota Ave does offer parking.
Does 158 Dakota Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 Dakota Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Dakota Ave have a pool?
No, 158 Dakota Ave does not have a pool.
Does 158 Dakota Ave have accessible units?
No, 158 Dakota Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Dakota Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 Dakota Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
