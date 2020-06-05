1575 Case Road

Amenities

This home is perfect for anyone! Who doesn't love hardwood floors!? On the main floor beside the kitchen there are real beautiful hardwood floors. There is a ton of natural lighting coming into the property which is perfect because it saves on the electric bill! The kitchen is an eat in kitchen and has a ton of cabinet space! It doesn't stop here there is a full unfinished basement! There is also a huge fenced in yard which is perfect for pets and children to run outside. You don't want to miss out on this opportunity!



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.