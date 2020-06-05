All apartments in Columbus
1575 Case Road
Last updated March 5 2020 at 3:59 PM

1575 Case Road · No Longer Available
Location

1575 Case Road, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This home is perfect for anyone! Who doesn't love hardwood floors!? On the main floor beside the kitchen there are real beautiful hardwood floors. There is a ton of natural lighting coming into the property which is perfect because it saves on the electric bill! The kitchen is an eat in kitchen and has a ton of cabinet space! It doesn't stop here there is a full unfinished basement! There is also a huge fenced in yard which is perfect for pets and children to run outside. You don't want to miss out on this opportunity!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 Case Road have any available units?
1575 Case Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1575 Case Road currently offering any rent specials?
1575 Case Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 Case Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1575 Case Road is pet friendly.
Does 1575 Case Road offer parking?
No, 1575 Case Road does not offer parking.
Does 1575 Case Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1575 Case Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 Case Road have a pool?
No, 1575 Case Road does not have a pool.
Does 1575 Case Road have accessible units?
No, 1575 Case Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 Case Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1575 Case Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1575 Case Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1575 Case Road does not have units with air conditioning.

