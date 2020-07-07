All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

1563 N 4th St 4

1563 N 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

1563 N 4th St, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Unit 4 Available 08/05/20 3 bedroom off Chittenden & 4th on OSU Campus - Property Id: 233279

FALL 2020-2021!!!
Stunning, Spacious BR-!!!! Luxury living at OSU Campus!
Loft Style layout,Beautiful Apartment! Must see it!

Brand New floors throughout
Vaulted Ceilings
Oversized Bedrooms
Large windows
Private Terrace
Chefs kitchen
Stainless steel appliances
Custom cabinetry
Top quartz countertops
Central AC and Heat
Pre wired for high speed internet
Washer dryer in the building

Pls call us today and schedule an appointment!

For more properties pls visit us at me-students.com!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233279
Property Id 233279

(RLNE5607182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1563 N 4th St 4 have any available units?
1563 N 4th St 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1563 N 4th St 4 have?
Some of 1563 N 4th St 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1563 N 4th St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1563 N 4th St 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1563 N 4th St 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1563 N 4th St 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1563 N 4th St 4 offer parking?
No, 1563 N 4th St 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1563 N 4th St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1563 N 4th St 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1563 N 4th St 4 have a pool?
No, 1563 N 4th St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1563 N 4th St 4 have accessible units?
No, 1563 N 4th St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1563 N 4th St 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1563 N 4th St 4 has units with dishwashers.

