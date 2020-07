Amenities

156 E Royal Forest (Beechwold Area) - Single family 2 story with 3 bedrooms and two full bath. Eat in kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Central air, hardwood floors, decorative fireplace and basement with washer/dryer hookup. One car detached garage with opener. Pet-$300 dep and $15mon ($200 refundable if no pet damage on move out and $100 nonrefundable). Tenant pays all utilities.



(RLNE5336376)