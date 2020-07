Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

This neighborhood is classy, quiet, and very convenient. Just blocks from the house, travelers can find the best food, art, entertainment, nightlife, and accessibility Columbus has to offer.



Conveniently located:

- 3 blocks east of Short North

- 5 blocks south of OSU campus

- 5 blocks north of downtown

- 7 blocks southeast of OSU Wexner Medical Center

- 9 blocks north of The Greater Columbus Convention Center

- 10 blocks northeast of Nationwide Arena

- a mile from Crew Stadium