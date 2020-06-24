All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1557 N. Brooks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1557 N. Brooks
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:24 AM

1557 N. Brooks

1557 Brooks Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1557 Brooks Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME HAS A LIVING AND DINING ROOM, FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT, LARGE BEDROOMS AND A LARGE CORNER LOT. CONTACT US TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR.

(RLNE4698833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1557 N. Brooks have any available units?
1557 N. Brooks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1557 N. Brooks currently offering any rent specials?
1557 N. Brooks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1557 N. Brooks pet-friendly?
No, 1557 N. Brooks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1557 N. Brooks offer parking?
No, 1557 N. Brooks does not offer parking.
Does 1557 N. Brooks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1557 N. Brooks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1557 N. Brooks have a pool?
No, 1557 N. Brooks does not have a pool.
Does 1557 N. Brooks have accessible units?
No, 1557 N. Brooks does not have accessible units.
Does 1557 N. Brooks have units with dishwashers?
No, 1557 N. Brooks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1557 N. Brooks have units with air conditioning?
No, 1557 N. Brooks does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing