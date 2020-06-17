All apartments in Columbus
Last updated November 4 2019 at 4:19 AM

1540 Slade Ave., #103

1540 Slade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1540 Slade Avenue, Columbus, OH 43235
The Gables

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
2 Bedroom 1.5 bath condo ready for you to move in! Gas and Water included in rent. Central AC. Washer and Dryer Hookups in unit and coin op in building. Off street parking. Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Access to tennis courts and pool. Tenant pays electric and renter's insurance.

RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. Prior evictions are not accepted. Net household salary needs to be $2,500.00 net income per month or more. Sorry, No Section 8! Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements $40.00 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Slade Ave., #103 have any available units?
1540 Slade Ave., #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 Slade Ave., #103 have?
Some of 1540 Slade Ave., #103's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Slade Ave., #103 currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Slade Ave., #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Slade Ave., #103 pet-friendly?
No, 1540 Slade Ave., #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1540 Slade Ave., #103 offer parking?
Yes, 1540 Slade Ave., #103 offers parking.
Does 1540 Slade Ave., #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 Slade Ave., #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Slade Ave., #103 have a pool?
Yes, 1540 Slade Ave., #103 has a pool.
Does 1540 Slade Ave., #103 have accessible units?
No, 1540 Slade Ave., #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Slade Ave., #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1540 Slade Ave., #103 has units with dishwashers.

