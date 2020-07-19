All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
1490 kenny Road
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:58 PM

1490 kenny Road

1490 Kenny Road · No Longer Available
Location

1490 Kenny Road, Columbus, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Move in special! Move in before 9/30/2019 and get first month for $700.

Location, Location Location!!!! On Kenny Rd between fifth and King. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath cape cod in walking distance to shoppes and eateries. 2+ car garage washer dryer refrigerator, stove microwave, alarm system, screen in porch. Move in Ready!
1500 square foot cape cod located between fifth and king. Minutes from OSU and downtown. Steps away from shoppes and eateries. Updated kitchen 2+ car garage. great deck for entertaining. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Master bedroom on first floor and 2 bedrooms on 2nd floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1490 kenny Road have any available units?
1490 kenny Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1490 kenny Road have?
Some of 1490 kenny Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1490 kenny Road currently offering any rent specials?
1490 kenny Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1490 kenny Road pet-friendly?
No, 1490 kenny Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1490 kenny Road offer parking?
Yes, 1490 kenny Road offers parking.
Does 1490 kenny Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1490 kenny Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1490 kenny Road have a pool?
No, 1490 kenny Road does not have a pool.
Does 1490 kenny Road have accessible units?
No, 1490 kenny Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1490 kenny Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1490 kenny Road does not have units with dishwashers.
