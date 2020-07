Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

149 W Norwich Ave Available 08/12/20 Amazing Location! Single Family House on OSU Campus! - This is as close as you can get to Ohio State's campus! If location if a high priority for you then you must check out this property as it is just one block from Lane and Neil Avenue. Off street parking available, two full bathrooms and central AC are just some of the amenities to keep things convenient. Call/ email today for a showing!



(RLNE5662092)