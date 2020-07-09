Amenities

149 E Frambes Ave Available 07/25/20 Huge house that can sleep 10 available on OSU Campus! - A great living space in a perfect location! Perched high on the south side of Frambes, over looking North Campus, with an amazingly large front porch suitable for all types of lounging or entertaining. This house is an outstanding spot for you and your roomies! All the amenities are here: FREE washer/dryer, dishwasher, hardwood floors, central air, ceiling fans, and much more. All the rooms have huge windows bringing in lots of light. Excellent area on the most desirable Frambes Ave, just 2 houses east of Waldeck. Only a minutes walk from campus. This is the house for you!



