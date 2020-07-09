All apartments in Columbus
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

149 E Frambes Ave

149 Frambes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

149 Frambes Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
149 E Frambes Ave Available 07/25/20 Huge house that can sleep 10 available on OSU Campus! - A great living space in a perfect location! Perched high on the south side of Frambes, over looking North Campus, with an amazingly large front porch suitable for all types of lounging or entertaining. This house is an outstanding spot for you and your roomies! All the amenities are here: FREE washer/dryer, dishwasher, hardwood floors, central air, ceiling fans, and much more. All the rooms have huge windows bringing in lots of light. Excellent area on the most desirable Frambes Ave, just 2 houses east of Waldeck. Only a minutes walk from campus. This is the house for you!

(RLNE1857068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 E Frambes Ave have any available units?
149 E Frambes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 E Frambes Ave have?
Some of 149 E Frambes Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 E Frambes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
149 E Frambes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 E Frambes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 E Frambes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 149 E Frambes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 149 E Frambes Ave offers parking.
Does 149 E Frambes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 E Frambes Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 E Frambes Ave have a pool?
No, 149 E Frambes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 149 E Frambes Ave have accessible units?
No, 149 E Frambes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 149 E Frambes Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 E Frambes Ave has units with dishwashers.

