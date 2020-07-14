Amenities

West End, 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bth 2 Story. Call 614-756-6959 - No banks, no hassles. No waiting for months for approval!! Get approved instantly, and move in same day!!!



ONCE AGAIN NO CREDIT CHECKS!!



Handyman special!!

Street parking!!

Great starter home!!

Buy for the same price as renting!!

Minor touches to make this home ready for you!!

This home is ready for a ne excuse the mess. Renovations going on currently



Private financing available for deserving buyer with large down payment



146 Columbian Ave, Columbus, OH 43223



3 Beds, 1.5 Bath

1,380 sq ft



Purchase price: Negotiable



Down payment: $2500



Monthly payments $925



Contact us today for more details

614-756-6959



(RLNE3217119)