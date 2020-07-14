All apartments in Columbus
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

146 Columbian Ave

146 Columbian Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

146 Columbian Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223
Central Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
West End, 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bth 2 Story. Call 614-756-6959 - No banks, no hassles. No waiting for months for approval!! Get approved instantly, and move in same day!!!

ONCE AGAIN NO CREDIT CHECKS!!

Handyman special!!
Street parking!!
Great starter home!!
Buy for the same price as renting!!
Minor touches to make this home ready for you!!
This home is ready for a ne excuse the mess. Renovations going on currently

Private financing available for deserving buyer with large down payment

146 Columbian Ave, Columbus, OH 43223

3 Beds, 1.5 Bath
1,380 sq ft

Purchase price: Negotiable

Down payment: $2500

Monthly payments $925

Contact us today for more details
614-756-6959

(RLNE3217119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Columbian Ave have any available units?
146 Columbian Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 Columbian Ave have?
Some of 146 Columbian Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Columbian Ave currently offering any rent specials?
146 Columbian Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Columbian Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 Columbian Ave is pet friendly.
Does 146 Columbian Ave offer parking?
No, 146 Columbian Ave does not offer parking.
Does 146 Columbian Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Columbian Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Columbian Ave have a pool?
No, 146 Columbian Ave does not have a pool.
Does 146 Columbian Ave have accessible units?
No, 146 Columbian Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Columbian Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Columbian Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
