Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

1447 Archmere Square North, Columbus, OH 43229
Devonshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
!!!! Move in before Feb 8th, receive $400 off first FULL month's rent !!!!

Create a place of your own in this 3-bedroom/1.5-bath home in North Columbus! Features include a large living/dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen, family room, den, and attached garage! The bedrooms are located upstairs, along with a full bath. Beautiful fenced in yard with brick patio. Solid value at $1,150 monthly!

https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Phone: (614) 907-4805

Unfortunately, the property is not qualified for Section 8. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.

Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1447 Archmere Square North have any available units?
1447 Archmere Square North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1447 Archmere Square North currently offering any rent specials?
1447 Archmere Square North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1447 Archmere Square North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1447 Archmere Square North is pet friendly.
Does 1447 Archmere Square North offer parking?
Yes, 1447 Archmere Square North offers parking.
Does 1447 Archmere Square North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1447 Archmere Square North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1447 Archmere Square North have a pool?
No, 1447 Archmere Square North does not have a pool.
Does 1447 Archmere Square North have accessible units?
No, 1447 Archmere Square North does not have accessible units.
Does 1447 Archmere Square North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1447 Archmere Square North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1447 Archmere Square North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1447 Archmere Square North does not have units with air conditioning.
