1440 Elmwood Avenue
Last updated October 31 2019 at 7:19 PM

1440 Elmwood Avenue

1440 Elmwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1440 Elmwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Be the first to live in this fully renovated modern style apartment! Phenomenal location Grandview area. Absolutely everything in this unit has been renovated, kitchen, bathroom, floors, lighting, windows, added AC with wifi thermostat, new plumbing, paint, new 2'' blinds. Private storage space in the basement as well as washer/dryer hookups (or w/d can be rented for $30/mo). Front and rear entrance with large backyard for entertaining! Rent is $1095/month. 2 identical units available (one is on the first floor and the other on the second floor). Also has a garage/storage unit available for $95/month (see last photo). There is nothing like these 2 units in Grandview area. Steps to popular DK diner and a couple block to the restaurants, shops on Grandview Av, mins to OSU and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Elmwood Avenue have any available units?
1440 Elmwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Elmwood Avenue have?
Some of 1440 Elmwood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Elmwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Elmwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Elmwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1440 Elmwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1440 Elmwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1440 Elmwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1440 Elmwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Elmwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Elmwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1440 Elmwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Elmwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1440 Elmwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Elmwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 Elmwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

