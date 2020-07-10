1440 Elmwood Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Be the first to live in this fully renovated modern style apartment! Phenomenal location Grandview area. Absolutely everything in this unit has been renovated, kitchen, bathroom, floors, lighting, windows, added AC with wifi thermostat, new plumbing, paint, new 2'' blinds. Private storage space in the basement as well as washer/dryer hookups (or w/d can be rented for $30/mo). Front and rear entrance with large backyard for entertaining! Rent is $1095/month. 2 identical units available (one is on the first floor and the other on the second floor). Also has a garage/storage unit available for $95/month (see last photo). There is nothing like these 2 units in Grandview area. Steps to popular DK diner and a couple block to the restaurants, shops on Grandview Av, mins to OSU and Downtown.