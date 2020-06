Amenities

Updated 4 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom with Garage - Visit www.NewCityOhio.com for info. Section 8 Not Accepted. The updated two story home in Franklinton is available for rent in the Columbus school district. 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, open kitchen, first floor laundry, fenced yard, two car garage and covered porch. LVP flooring, new carpet, fresh paint, central A/C, and a first floor bedroom/bathroom. Call 614-434-8406 to schedule your showing.



