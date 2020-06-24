Amenities

1428 Lakes Circle Drive Available 07/15/19 Gorgeous Upgraded 3 Bedroom Rental Condo in the Lakes At Polaris!! - This amazing 1 story condo (2nd floor walk-up) is incredibly open and spacious at over 2,000 square feet of beautifully designed living space. Located in the Lakes at Polaris, the location just off Gemini Place and Polaris Parkway is absolutely ideal and also boasts Olentangy Schools! 3 large bedrooms plus a large formal dining room or den. Two story foyer is truly impressive with 2-car attached garage directly off entry. High end finishes are sure to impress as well as built-ins, appealing arches and columns, 10 high ceilings and a great room with a marble hearth surrounding the gas fireplace and also wired for surround sound! Fully upgraded kitchen is a true delight with granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, rich mahogany cabinets, large reach-in pantry, and a huge eat-in area with dual large windows for incredible natural light. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, oversized vanity with double sinks, soaking tub, shower and separate commode area. Large laundry with w/d included. Balcony is perfect for enjoying leisure time. . Excellent location close to restaurants and shopping, community features include clubhouse, pool, fitness, lawn care, snow removal and more!!



Watch the video at: https://youtu.be/3-tHR2OpJkk



**Pets welcome



