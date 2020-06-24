All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

1428 Lakes Circle Drive

1428 Lakes Circle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1428 Lakes Circle Dr, Columbus, OH 43240
Polaris North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This amazing 1 story condo (2nd floor walk-up) is incredibly open and spacious at over 2,000 square feet of beautifully designed living space. Located in the Lakes at Polaris, the location just off Gemini Place and Polaris Parkway is absolutely ideal and also boasts Olentangy Schools! 3 large bedrooms plus a large formal dining room or den. Two story foyer is truly impressive with 2-car attached garage directly off entry. High end finishes are sure to impress as well as built-ins, appealing arches and columns, 10 high ceilings and a great room with a marble hearth surrounding the gas fireplace and also wired for surround sound! Fully upgraded kitchen is a true delight with granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, rich mahogany cabinets, large reach-in pantry, and a huge eat-in area with dual large windows for incredible natural light. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, oversized vanity with double sinks, soaking tub, shower and separate commode area. Large laundry with w/d included. Balcony is perfect for enjoying leisure time. Excellent location close to restaurants and shopping, community features include clubhouse, pool, fitness, lawn care, snow removal and more!!

Watch the video at: https://youtu.be/3-tHR2OpJkk

**Pets welcome

Call today to schedule a viewing, this amazing condo will not be on the market long, or complete your online application NOW to reserve this home!
https://pmpapply.com/property/columbus

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property. You can also see all of our available properties at:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/advanced-search/

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Property Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 Lakes Circle Drive have any available units?
1428 Lakes Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 Lakes Circle Drive have?
Some of 1428 Lakes Circle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 Lakes Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1428 Lakes Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 Lakes Circle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428 Lakes Circle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1428 Lakes Circle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1428 Lakes Circle Drive offers parking.
Does 1428 Lakes Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 Lakes Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 Lakes Circle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1428 Lakes Circle Drive has a pool.
Does 1428 Lakes Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1428 Lakes Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 Lakes Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 Lakes Circle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
