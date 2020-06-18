All apartments in Columbus
14 East Duncan Street
14 East Duncan Street

14 East Duncan Street · (614) 800-8083
Location

14 East Duncan Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
ABOUT
Welcome to Old North Columbus, just North of Ohio State University. This is where many restaurants, shops, bars, and entertainment destinations are located. Convenient location for COTA transportation. Allowing quick, easy access to campus, downtown, and many other parts of the city. This apartment is a MUST SEE. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 600 SqFt.

*** Water is included in the rent***

FEATURES
- Shower
- Central Air

LIVING SPACE
-Hardwood Flooring

KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator

PET POLICY
- Yes

Section 8
- Yes

RENT
- $825/month

If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.

No Evictions in the last 3 years.

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($825 X 3= $2475 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.

IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as pay stubs,W2's.

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
