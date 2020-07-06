1393 East Mithoff Street

Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

When you walk in you come into the first living area with a coat closet. That connects to the nice sized eat in kitchen which also has a ceiling fan there is a door that leads out to the partially fenced in backyard. Walk down to the lower level it is a finished lower level with a half bathroom. Go upstairs to the upper level we have the full bath next to full bath we have the nice sized master. Then we have a linen closet and two nice size bedrooms.



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.