Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1393 East Mithoff Street
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

1393 East Mithoff Street

1393 Mithoff Street · No Longer Available
Location

1393 Mithoff Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Deshler Park

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
When you walk in you come into the first living area with a coat closet. That connects to the nice sized eat in kitchen which also has a ceiling fan there is a door that leads out to the partially fenced in backyard. Walk down to the lower level it is a finished lower level with a half bathroom. Go upstairs to the upper level we have the full bath next to full bath we have the nice sized master. Then we have a linen closet and two nice size bedrooms.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1393 East Mithoff Street have any available units?
1393 East Mithoff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1393 East Mithoff Street currently offering any rent specials?
1393 East Mithoff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1393 East Mithoff Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1393 East Mithoff Street is pet friendly.
Does 1393 East Mithoff Street offer parking?
No, 1393 East Mithoff Street does not offer parking.
Does 1393 East Mithoff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1393 East Mithoff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1393 East Mithoff Street have a pool?
No, 1393 East Mithoff Street does not have a pool.
Does 1393 East Mithoff Street have accessible units?
No, 1393 East Mithoff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1393 East Mithoff Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1393 East Mithoff Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1393 East Mithoff Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1393 East Mithoff Street does not have units with air conditioning.

