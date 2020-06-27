1359 Hollywood Place - Wag 12

Amenities
2 Bedroom House in Grandview Area - Looking for somewhere new to call home? Wagenbrenner Real Estate Services has a large 2 bedroom house available soon in Granview area. In Lovely 5th by Northwest neighborhood. Call show contact info to ask for Sherry and book your appointment today!
Carpeted Floors
Decorative Fireplace
Central Air Conditioning
Cats and Small Dogs Allowed
Detached Garage
Fenced In Yard
Professionally managed by Wagenbrenner Professional Real Estate Services
"The information in this post is believed to be accurate -- but is not warranted by Wagenbrenner Professional Real Estate Services . This property is managed by Wagenbrenner Professional Real Estate Services , a licensed Real Estate Broker in Ohio.
