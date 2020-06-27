All apartments in Columbus
1359 Hollywood Place - Wag 12
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

1359 Hollywood Place - Wag 12

1359 Hollywood Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1359 Hollywood Pl, Columbus, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom House in Grandview Area - Looking for somewhere new to call home? Wagenbrenner Real Estate Services has a large 2 bedroom house available soon in Granview area. In Lovely 5th by Northwest neighborhood. Call show contact info to ask for Sherry and book your appointment today!

Carpeted Floors
Decorative Fireplace
Central Air Conditioning
Cats and Small Dogs Allowed
Detached Garage
Fenced In Yard
Professionally managed by Wagenbrenner Professional Real Estate Services

"The information in this post is believed to be accurate -- but is not warranted by Wagenbrenner Professional Real Estate Services . This property is managed by Wagenbrenner Professional Real Estate Services , a licensed Real Estate Broker in Ohio. Rental application acceptance is subject to the residential selections criteria as outlined by ".Wagenbrenner Professional Real Estate Services

(RLNE3443705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

