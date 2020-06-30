135 West 1st Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available 04/01/20 Two Bedroom/One Bath/ Private Front Porch / Backyard Patio / Hardwood Floors/Updated Kitchen / Off-street Parking / 91% Fuel-efficient Furnace & Air Conditioning / Dishwasher /Garbage Disposal/ Washer & Dryer in Basement / One Mile from OSU and Nationwide Arena Entertainment District / Walking Distance to Shops, Restaurants, Bars & Nightlife / Quiet Building / No Pets Please / References and Good Credit Required/ Available April 2020 / For a showing call Linda at 614-562-2067.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5624101)