Columbus, OH
135 West 1st Avenue
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

135 West 1st Avenue

135 West First Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

135 West First Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Victorian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 04/01/20 Two Bedroom/One Bath/ Private Front Porch / Backyard Patio / Hardwood Floors/Updated Kitchen / Off-street Parking / 91% Fuel-efficient Furnace & Air Conditioning / Dishwasher /Garbage Disposal/ Washer & Dryer in Basement / One Mile from OSU and Nationwide Arena Entertainment District / Walking Distance to Shops, Restaurants, Bars & Nightlife / Quiet Building / No Pets Please / References and Good Credit Required/ Available April 2020 / For a showing call Linda at 614-562-2067.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/columbus-oh?lid=13139929

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5624101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 West 1st Avenue have any available units?
135 West 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 West 1st Avenue have?
Some of 135 West 1st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 West 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
135 West 1st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 West 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 135 West 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 135 West 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 135 West 1st Avenue offers parking.
Does 135 West 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 West 1st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 West 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 135 West 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 135 West 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 135 West 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 135 West 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 West 1st Avenue has units with dishwashers.

